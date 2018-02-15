Tullow Oil Appoints New MD

Mr. Kweku Awotwi

Tullow has appointed Kweku Awotwi as Managing Director for its Ghana operations effective April 1, 2018.

His appointment is coming on the heels of the impending retirement of the current MD Charles Darku. Darku leaves office after March 2018.

Awotwi is an experienced international business executive with over 25 years’ experience working in the energy sector, electricity, oil and gas, as well as the mining and extractive industries, in both the public and private sectors in Africa and the United States. In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Awotwi served at the Volta River Authority as Chief Executive for over four years and at Ashanti Goldfields Company, where he was MD, Strategic Planning and New Business Development.

Darku joined Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) in 2013 as the first Ghanaian to lead the company, and has been instrumental in delivering the company’s primary objectives of oil and gas production. Awotwi joins Tullow on 1 March, 2018 to enable a smooth transition before Charles’ retirement date at the end of April.

Gary Thompson, Executive Vice President for Tullow, West Africa, commented said: “Kweku’s 25 years of experience in senior leadership positions across the energy and extractive sectors together with his executive management experience makes him an excellent candidate to lead our Ghana business, as we look to consolidate upon our strong operational performance from the TEN and Jubilee fields and further grow our business in Ghana. I would like to thank Charles for his commitment and dedication over the last five years and for the significant contribution he has made to Tullow Ghana and Tullow Group. We wish Charles a long and happy retirement.”

On his part, Darku said: “I am hugely proud of the work the team in Tullow Ghana and I have achieved over the last five years, working with government and the private sector to nurture Ghana’s new oil and gas industry. I am also grateful for the support I have received from Tullow, the Government and all our other stakeholders. I wish Tullow every success in the future.”

“I am extremely pleased to be joining Tullow Ghana at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s history. With the ITLOS ruling behind us, and the approval of the Greater Jubilee Full Field Development Plan, this is a great opportunity to build on Tullow’s leadership in the development of Ghana’s maturing oil and gas sector,” Awotwi stated.

-Starrfmonline