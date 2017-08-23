Tullow To Drill More Wells

Charles Darku, CEO, Tullow Ghana

Tullow Ghana Limited, the leading operator of the Jubilee Oilfield in the Western Region, has indicated that a ruling in favour of Ghana in the maritime boundary dispute between the country and neighbouring Ivory Coast will allow it to resume drilling of new wells and further development of the area.

Ivory Coast has dragged Ghana before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for allegedly using the development of its oil industry to annex a territory which does not belong to it.

The two countries are therefore seeking resolution over the dispute at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

Ghana opted for arbitration processes at the ITLOS after several talks with Ivory Coast over the matter failed.

Ivory Coast requested the ITLOS to direct Ghana to suspend oil exploration in the disputed maritime area until a substantive ruling is given.

The court, therefore in April 2015, ordered Ghana to suspend all new drilling in the disputed area until the ruling on the matter.

The ITLOS is expected to deliver its judgment on the boundary dispute in September this year.

Tullow Oil has indicated that it fully supports Ghana government’s position in the maritime boundary dispute.

Interacting with some selected journalists in the Western Region, the Managing Director of Tullow Ghana Oil Plc, Charles Darku noted that Tullow believed in the defense Ghana had put forward.

“We are therefore hopeful and expecting a favourable ruling in favour of Ghana,” he added.

He told journalist that the matter “is a sensitive one that I will not want to go into it, but we fully support Ghana government’s position and we are working closely with them to reach a resolution on that.”

He revealed that “a positive ruling in favor of Ghana will also mean more economic gains in view of the recoverable potentials the disputed area holds for oil reserves.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi