Tug-Of- War Rocks Chorkor

Ola Williams

The Ghana Tug of War Association in collaboration with Dreamland Sports Plus is putting together a competition this Sunday at Mamprobi Girls School in Chorkor, an Accra suburb.

, eight teams; represented by ten members each are expected to battle for supremacy. Dubbed ‘Who rules Chorkor?’

Dreamland Sports Plus CEO, Emmanuel Ola Williams, who is also the director of youth sports development, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), revealed that the sport has the great potential of winning medal for Ghana in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dignitaries such as Ahmed Sowah, the Accra Mayor, Saka Acquaye, Deputy Director-General (Technical), National Sports Authority, Emmanuel Dormenyah (Director of National Schools Sports Programmes- Ghana Education Service) among others are expected to grace the event.

The event has received support by way of sponsorship from Parle – Equator Foods Ghana Ltd, Tsingtao Beer Drink, Indomie Instant Noodles, Melcom and St. Thomas Eye Hospital- which will offer free eye screening service at the venue.

To Ola Williams, the sport seeks to promote the overall health and physical fitness among Ghanaians with particular reference to muscular strength, endurance and balance saying, “Through this, individual energies would be channeled into productive usage. Crime rate will be reduced as individuals make effective use of their leisure through play.”

He added “The health bill of the nation will be reduced as individuals become healthy through participation in the sport.

Ghana’s name will be on the world stage through the success of the national teams at world competitions.”

He pointed out that the aim of the sport is to generate and sustain interest and participation in the game of Tug of War by schools, communities, corporate bodies, businesses, houses, etc.

The GOC youth sports development chief mentioned that the initiative is also to promote the game among all Ghanaians (irrespective of age, gender, class, creed, etc.) and to elevate it from the grassroots to an Olympic sport.