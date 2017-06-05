TUC Elects Leaders In Northern Region

The newly-elected TUC executives

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has elected its new executives in the Northern regional sector of Ghana.

A former Northern Regional Vice Chairperson of the TUC, Rebecca Yankson, was elected as the chairperson.

She is the first female chairperson to be elected by polling 17 out of the 32 votes cast, representing 53.12 percent out of the 32 votes cast to represent the region.

Mrs Yankson was sworn in by the Deputy General Secretary, Joshua Ansah of the TUC.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Rebecca Yankson said it was time for women to take up affairs of the TUC in the region and assured members that she would work hard to uplift the image of TUC.

“Women in the Northern Region for a very long time haven’t had such opportunity and so I will work hard to create more opportunities to help champion the cause of improving the welfare of the members,” she underscored.

According to her, her office would operate an open door policy that would bring development in the region.

She called for the support of the past executives to help address the welfare of workers in the region to ensure workers have the sound mind to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

Other executives elected include a disease control officer of the Tolon District Assembly as the vice chairperson; an auditor by profession, Seidu Yussifu, won the auditor position; the treasure went to Alhassan Issah, while the secretary and the assistant went to Mr Ibrahim Sullo and Mr Joseph Iddrisu respectively.

Mr Ansah urged the new executives to team up in addressing the needs of its members.

According to him, there is a new social protection and occupational safety, health and environment department that would assist workers to plan well for their future.

He encouraged members to plan well for their retirement, adding that it was crucial to avoid any misfortune in future.

Mr Ansah asked members to educate other colleagues on the need to prepare well for their pensions.

