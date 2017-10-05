TTI Gets Modern Facility

President Nana Addo Commissioning water project in Wa

The discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantities in the Western Region has ignited the need to train the youth in the necessary skills to enable them secure jobs and take up challenging roles in the industry.

The Ministry of Energy in collaboration with the World Bank is therefore assisting the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI) and five other institutions in the country to help train the youth for the oil and gas sector.

Consequently, a centre to help train more qualified welders to meet industry standards particularly in the oil and gas sector, has been inaugurated at the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI).

TTI through the oil and gas capacity building project received a set of equipment to be installed for practical training.

At the commissioning of the newly built “Yinson Welding Training Centre”, the Principal of Takoradi Technical Institute, Jonathan Tawiah stressed the need to give preferential treatment to technical institutions.

He mentioned that the obligations of technical institutions had a bearing on the economic transformation of the country by churning out the relevant manpower for industries, adding “that’s why technical institutions must be given the needed attention and resources in order to execute their mandates”.

He pointed out that in spite of the numerous challenges facing the school, it could boast of two state of the art workshops, five laboratories and a well-controlled stimulator.

Mr Lars Eck, Yinson, Country Director, Yinson Group, indicated that the company was committed to developing local capacities in the industry as a corporate social investment strategy.

He pointed out “In Ghana, Yinson Production operates the FPSO John Agyekum Kufour which employs many Ghanaians as part of the workforce”.

He continued “The Yinson group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ghana Education Service, the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in 2016 in that regard”.

Hon Joseph Cudjoe, Deputy Minister for Energy and the Member of Parliament for the area also stressed the need for the country to properly manage the key natural resource.

He revealed that government would ensure that the appropriate policies and regulations were put in place to ensure the success of the industry.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Executive Director of COTVET, said the development of the National TVET qualification framework was to ensure that technical institutions produced qualified and certified personnel in line with industry standards.

“This will also serve as a measure to bridge the missing gap and enhance the employment regime”, he added.

Ms Heather Cameron, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana remarked “this is a new future for Ghana’s youth to better their lives through training”.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, who chaired the function called for continuous monitoring of industry players to ensure that they kept to their task.

He called on the youth to study to enable them take advantage of the booming oil and gas sector in the country.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi