TTH CEO Attackers Gang Leader Bailed

The leader of the youth group calling itself ‘Concerned NPP Youth Coalition’, Baba Alhassan, who attacked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), has been granted bail with a sum of GH¢10,000 by the Tamale Magistrate Court 2 presided over by Anthony Aduku Aidoo.

The conditions attached to the bail include three sureties who should be Ghanaian workers earning not less than GH¢1,000 and should present their passport photos to the court registrar.

The accused person is expected to reappear before the court on September 3, 2018.

Security was beefed up on the premises of the Tamale Magistrate Court 2 to prevent any disturbances during court proceedings.

The lawyer for the accused, Mohammed Shaibu, argued that his client was not part of the attackers of the TTH and was not captured in the video which went viral.

According to him, there was no evidence presented by the prosecutor suggesting that his client had caused harm or stolen from the hospital, adding that the charges levelled against his client should be dismissed.

He prayed the court to grant his client bail and assured the court that his client was a well-known resident of Tamale and would be available whenever he is needed by the court.

NPP supporters trooped to the premises of the court to support their colleague who is standing trial with regard to the attack on the CEO of TTH, Dr. David Kolbilla.

The supporters were excited when Baba Alhassan was granted bail by the judge. The Northern Regional Police Command arrested Baba Alhassan.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Yusif Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said the suspect was apprehended at his hideout.

Prior to his arrest, Baba Alhassan had rendered an unqualified apology to the CEO, doctors, all health and administrative staff members of the institution, patients and the entire region for the inconvenience his action had caused the facility.

He indicated that matters of the hospital should be of great concern to every citizen of the region since it is the biggest referral centre and the only hub for health delivery and studies.

He appealed to the government to expedite action in the appointment of the board of the hospital to help in the smooth running of the facility.

Meanwhile, doctors, nurses, midwives and all the hospital staff have called off their strike after the arrest of Baba Alhassan.

A joint press release by the hospital staff indicated that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) had given them assurances and demonstrated good faith by addressing their security concerns.

They however called on all staff members to take care of their personal security at all times.

