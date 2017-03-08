TTH Blows GH¢15,000 On Oxygen Weekly

Oxygen Plant at Tamale Teaching Hospital

Investigations conducted by DAILY GUIDE have revealed that the oxygen plant of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) is broken down and needs immediate attention.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons, and the latest gas incident is believed to be part of the mal-administration that has hit the hospital lately.

The situation has caused the facility to reportedly spend over GH¢15,000 weekly to buy oxygen from a company in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to supply the product.

The hospital is reported to have been buying 100 cylinders of oxygen weekly from Air Liquide and Air Mate, private companies that produce oxygen.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicates that the facility will need a little over GH¢30,000 to fix the problem on the oxygen plant.

Surprisingly, the amount spent per week to buy oxygen from Kumasi if multiplied within four weeks could fix the oxygen situation at the hospital.

A staff at the facility who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity said five children died due to lack of oxygen at the hospital.

When the paper contacted the head of the oxygen plant, Godwin Nyanyo, he admitted that the oxygen machine is faulty and needs to be fixed.

According to him, some components on the oxygen machine need to be replaced to guarantee the smooth operation of the machine.

Mr Nyanyo indicated that last week, the hospital took delivery of 100 oxygen cylinders from Kumasi.

He disclosed that parts of the oxygen plant are difficult to get in the country unless outside the country.

Mr Nyanyo, however, bemoaned the position of the building, saying that the heat produced around the plant causes it to overheat.

“We are not even able to stay there as humans to work, left alone the machines,” he stressed

Mr Nyanyo appealed to management to provide the department the needed components of the oxygen plant in order to fix the problem.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale