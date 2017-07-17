TT Brothers Gives Armwrestling ¢20,000

Managing Director of TT Brothers, producers of Uncle T Malt on Friday presented a cheque for GH¢20,000 to the Ghana Armwrestling Federation on behalf of the Golden Arms for their outstanding performance during the just ended Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos Nigeria where the team won a record 22 medals.

Mr. Isaac Tetteh who together with his board sponsored the team for the African Championships was impressed by the zeal with which they traveled by road and the glory brought to Ghana.

“You have proven that it’s not only football that can hoist the flag of Ghana high. You defied odds and challenges believing in what you could do and went to achieve this feat. For this feat, I give each member of the team GH¢1,000 as bonus and vitamins for training and the Federation GH¢2,000 cedis for administrative work,” Mr Isaac Tetteh announced.

TT Brothers also commended the GAF for winning the bid to host the 2018 Africa Armwrestling in Accra and its willingness to be a sponsor.

Meanwhile, the Golden Arms who placed second to Nigeria in the overall competition with a total medal of 22 with 10 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze medals have broken camp to regroup at a later date.

