Truck Runs Over 5 Pupils

The mangled articulated truck which run over the pupils

Five pupils of Atobiase D/A Basic School lost their lives in a gory accident which occurred last Friday at Assin Atobiase in the Central Region.

The accident occurred when an articulated truck with registration number AS-8123 16 ran over six pupils, killing them on the spot, with one sustaining various degrees of injury.

The truck was said to be transporting about 850 bags of cement from Takoradi in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Reports said that the school children, who were in primary five and six respectively, were on their way to join their colleagues to train ahead of the upcoming school games when they met their untimely death.

District Police Commander of Assin South, DSP Okyere Andam, who confirmed the accident, said the deceased were all females.

The police chief said his outfit was informed about the accident at about 2:15 pm by the District Director of Education in the area, adding that some police personnel were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the news.

An eyewitness said that “a metal broke underneath the truck, causing the driver to veer off the road to the right side. He lost control of the vehicle and eventually ran over the pupils close by the road.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased the have been deposited at the morgue of the Assin Fosu Hospital.

From Bernard Aryee, Cape Coast