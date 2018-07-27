Truck Kills Girl In Ashaiman

Atsu Love

A 22-year-old woman died after a Kia truck loaded with concrete blocks crashed into traders and a saloon car near an intersection close to the Ashaiman Market.

Six persons, who sustained injuries, are battling for their lives at the Accident Unit of the Tema General Hospital.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Love Atsu, the deceased, recently completed Jasikan Senior High School (SHS) in the Volta Region and relocated to Ashaiman to live with the aunt.

According to reports, she was on her way to buy airtime to start business.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning after the truck’s brakes failed, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Otoo, told DAILY GUIDE that “I heard an unusual noise and rushed to the scene. I saw blood on the floor. People were looking on helplessly so I rushed to call my brother to help convey about six persons to hospital.”

The eyewitness further stated that both the driver and conductor of the truck with registration number ER 5112 X fled the scene after the accident.

Ernest Nuuf Awinimi, Manager of the Accident Centre at the Tema General Hospital, on his part, said that “about seven patients were rushed here, and we learnt that a certain truck failed its brake and crushed them. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old woman passed away but we have stabilized the rest and they are doing very well.”

He hinted that two of the injured persons might undergo surgery, saying, “I am sure after the surgery, one or two might be referred for psychological examination.”

As at the time of filing this report, the KIA truck and saloon car were being conveyed from the accident scene.

Veronica Akakpo stated that “I was watching helplessly as the truck rammed into my car and pushed me somewhere. I struggled to come out of the car after it was blocked by a culvert. My car served as a wedge for the killer truck.”

She said over four cars were involved in the fatal accident.

Ms Akakpo urged the government and police to address the menace posed by street hawkers in the area.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman