Truck Drivers Go Wild

Some of the aggrieved drivers

Members of the Sekondi-Takoradi Tipper Trucks Drivers Union have protested against government’s decision to impose the Luxury Vehicle Levy on them.

Parliament passed the Luxury Vehicle Levy to impose an annual levy on owners of vehicles with high engine capacities.

The implementation of the law took effect from Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

The passage of the Luxury Vehicle Levy by Parliament mandated the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to begin the collection of the levy.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is authorised under the law to collect the levy on behalf of government.

Under the new tax regime, vehicles with engine capacity of 2950 Cubic Centimetres and more will attract levies ranging from GH¢1,000 to GH¢2,000.

The levy shall be paid during the registration of the vehicles or before the annual renewal of the roadworthy certificate of such vehicles.

However, the truck drivers claimed even though the levies are to be paid by owners of luxury vehicles, cargo and tipper trucks owners are being asked to pay.

“We understand the government’s new tariffs are to be paid by ‘V6 and V8’ vehicles with white number plates which are termed as luxury cars.”

“But to our surprise, cargo and tipper truck vehicles with white number plates have been included. We want to ask whether our tipper trucks are luxury ones?” they quizzed.

They said that prior to the introduction of the new tariff, cargo and tipper trucks paid GH¢170.00 to the DVLA but are now being charged GH¢2,170.

The truck drivers, therefore, embarked on a peaceful demonstration after which they petitioned the president, through the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kweku Afriyie.

Secretary of the Union, Emmanuel Jackson-Mensah, appealed to the government to rescind its decision to impose the new levy on them.

According to the secretary, “Our vehicles are not luxurious; we are petitioning, Mr. President and your office to direct the DVLA and other agents not to charge commercial cargo and tipper truck vehicles the new levy.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi