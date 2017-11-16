Trotro Driver Flees After Bus Runs Into Gutter; Mate Arrested

Scene from the accident

A commercial driver who ran his vehicle into a gutter in front of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation office in Accra Thursday, abandoned passengers on board and fled the scene, the GBC reported.

The Hyundai Grace Urvan mini bus with registration GE 1368-13 was said to be overtaking another trotro vehicle when it veered off the road and landed on its right side in the big gutter just at the exit route to the GBC premises.

Four of the seven passengers on board the vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries, GBC reported.

The driver’s mate has been arrested by the Police for questioning after they were unable to locate the whereabouts of the driver. The Police at Nima have since towed the car from the scene.

-3news