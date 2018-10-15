Trinity League Heats Up

Tetteh Oku® with Addo at the launch

Trinity Football League, which was launched barely a month ago at a colourful ceremony at the Korle-Gonno Okpotsu Park in Accra, is enjoying huge patronage.

Initiated by the Green Patch Service and put together by Jason Addo and his team, the new league primarily seeks to harness football talents at Korle-Gonno, Chorkor, Mamprobi and Korle-Bu in Accra.

Nii Tackie Owuowuo III, Korle-Gonno Mantse, was the guest of honour at the well attended event chaired by Ashford Tetteh Oku, chairman of the Ghana Premier League.

He pledged his support for the 12-team league, taking into account its rich history of producing great football talents over the years.

According to Addo, it was birthed to serve as a platform to unearth football talents, as well as win souls for Christ in order to influence youth in the aforementioned communities. He urged players to give off their best.

Faith Gospel Min International; Root of David; St Francis of Assisi Church; the Apostolic Church, Ghana; Overflowing Life Ministry International; Assemblies of God; St George the Martra; Christ Apostolic Church International; Church of the Living God; ICGC; Mega Light Ministry and the Apostolic Church Zion, are all vying for the ultimate crown.

The maiden league is expected to end in December 2018.