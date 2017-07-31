Trigmatic Steals Show @ Corporate Wednesday

Trigmatic

Trigmatic staged a brilliant live musical performance at the July edition of ‘Corporate Wednesday Hangout’ held at the Accra City Hotel last Wednesday, July 26.

The July edition of the event, which happened to be the third one, brought together individuals from over 200 companies in Ghana to party and establish networks.

The event also witnessed performances from upcoming artistes such as Eugene (spoken word), David Crypto (comedy) and Brii Emmanuel.

At the event, the outgoing Country Director for UNICEF, Cameroonian-born Susan Ngongi, was honoured as the Corporate Wednesday CEO of the month of July. Susan leaves Ghana to take up a new role in Eritrea next month.

It was also used to raise funds to support the Kokrokoo Charity Foundation, founded by Kwame Sefa Kayi, to help buy infant incubators for some selected hospitals in Ghana.

Some of the personalities who donated to the Kokroko Charity Foundation won exciting prizes in return through a lucky dip.

Prizes included a business class ticket from Rwandair to destinations like Dubai, shopping vouchers from Lateda Fashions, a dinner treat from Accra City Hotel, assorted soap hamper from CB Essentials, a free Wi-Fi from MTN, among others.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager for Corporate Wednesday, Gladys Osei Owiredu, disclosed that a number of packages have been put in place to make the August edition of the ‘Corporate Wednesday’ event a memorable one.

By George Clifford Owusu