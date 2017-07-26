Trigmatic, Others To Rock Corporate Wednesday Tonight

Trigmatic

Patrons of the July edition of the Corporate Wednesday, Ghana’s premium networking event which will take place today, July 26 at the Accra City Hotel, will be treated to refreshing live musical performances from selected award-winning Ghanaian artistes.

Trigmatic, the headline artiste for the night, will also be on stage to entertain patrons and his teeming fans.

The ‘Motromodjo’ hit maker has promised to perform for, at least, two hours to entertain his numerous fans who will attend the event.

The monthly event will bring together hundreds of personalities from, at least, 200 companies in Ghana to party and network after work.

According to the General Manager of Corporate Wednesday, Gladys Osei Owiredu, the outgoing Country Director for UNICEF, Cameroonian-born Susan Ngongi, will be the outstanding personality to be celebrated as the Corporate Wednesday Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the month, July 2017.

Susan, who has recently been appointed as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Eritrea and is due to take up her new post in August, became the country representative for UNICEF in Ghana in 2014.

She achieved remarkable feats within her time and she is happy the corporate community in Ghana is appreciating her with a citation at Corporate Wednesday.

Corporate Wednesday is also partnering the Kokrokoo Charity Foundation founded by Peace FM’s ace presenter, Kwame Sefa Kayi, to help raise funds to support the foundation to buy 100 baby incubators to reduce infant mortality at birth.

By George Clifford Owusu