Tricksters Impersonating John Boadu To Dupe Party’s Functionaries

John Boadu

Daily Guide has learnt that, some faceless persons have been posing as aides to the National Organizer and Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, and tricking Party functionaries in the Upper East region, with the intention of duping them.

These fake aides to John Boadu seem to have seen how eager some Party functionaries are, in search for avenues to lobby for positions for themselves or for some individuals seeking positions under the Akufo-Addo led government, hence their decision to take advantage of the situation.

This is not to say, all persons they targeted, are lobbying for positions or working for others to get positions in this government.

The Tricksters use a simple and a regular method to get the victims into their trap; they call their victims on phone and plead with them for help, and then give out a number for a victim to confirm their identity from a “John Boadu”. In other cases this fake “John Boadu” confirms that, indeed those tricksters are his aides, who have been sent to the Upper East Region to gather information on his behave, towards in the selection of Deputy Ministers and MMDCEs.

Prior to Thursday February 16, some persons fell for their tricks and had some monies from them.

On Thursday, while people were anxiously waiting at the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, where the Electoral Commission was expected to conduct the Council of State Election, the Tricksters called one of the Candidates in the Council of State contest; a known and influential figure in the NPP, on his phone.

It took the smartness of some Party youth, who heard the elderly man conversing with the Tricksters, to foil their operation.

According to the elderly man, the Tricksters told him they have been sent by “John Boadu” to the region, but were not able to continue because their vehicle had developed a fault at Nasia.

The Tricksters asked their victim to send an amount of GH¢4,500.00 to a Mobile Money account to enable them to pay for a replacement of the damaged part. They promised to pay back the money once they get to Bolgatanga and “John Boadu” transfers the money to them.

The John Boadu they were referring to, called the elderly Party man and assured that, as soon as he gets out of a meeting in Accra, he would transfer the money to his aides to pay back his money.

Earlier, that day, a Constituency Chairman in the region, had also escaped narrowly from the hands of these Tricksters. In his case, he discussed the request of the Tricksters with some NPP members, who insisted on seeing the number of the supposed John Boadu.

They saw the number and realised it was not that of their National Organizer, and were not surprised when they called several times and had no response from the number.

Ebo Bruce Quansah, Bolgatanga