Transport Fares Unchanged

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have denied recent reports that they have increased transport fares.

A release issued on Monday in Accra and jointly signed by Kwame Kumah, National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Ben Amoabeng Peprah, National Chairman, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and copied to the Ministries of Transport and Information, disclosed this.

“We have heard reports going round at some transport terminals in the country that transport fares have been increased by 20 percent. We are alarmed by such false information being propagated by some group of people who want to bring the reputation of the association into disrepute. We want to assure the general public that there is no such increase and the information should not be entertained.

“We have an arrangement with the Ministry of Transport to review transport fares periodically. Per the Administrative Instrument, plus or minus 10 percent in the fuel price triggers a review. Since the June 2018 fare increase, the cumulative adjustment in fuel price is less than the 10 percent.

“We are by this statement appealing to our members and the general public to disregard the purported increase and comply with the existing fares. We further ask all transport operators to bear with us until further notice.”

A group of drivers calling itself Committed Drivers Association announced a 20 percent increase in fares on Monday.

Speaking to Citi Fm, Chairman of the Association, Charles Danson, insisted that the association is an independent body that is not bound by decisions of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union or the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, hence their decision.

He said his group would go ahead with its plan to increase transport fares.