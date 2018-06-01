Transport Fares To Go Up By 10% – Operators

Transport operators have increased fares by 10 percent across all categories of services.

The new fare will take effect from Monday 4th June 2018.

In press release copied to Citi FM, the Road Transportation Operators stated that the increase is to help drivers bear the cost of fuel.

“In line with the Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares, the Roads Transport Operators have reviewed the prices of the various components that go into the running of commercial transport service and have increased public transport fares by 10% across all categories of the services. This is to accommodate predominantly increase in the price of fuel.”

Public service transportation areas that would be affected by 10 percent increase include, Intracity (Tro-Tro), Intercity(Long Distance) and shared taxis.

The Road Transportation Operators stated that the initial increment was 15 percent, but upon consultation with the government, they settled on 10 percent.

Road Transportation Operators are urging all Ghanaians to comply with the new fare to avoid any public confrontation at public transportation station and stops.

“Even though we would have preferred an increase of 15 percent, upon consultation with Government, we have agreed to a 10% increase. The government has assured us that it will continue with the effort to prevent a steep rise in input cost. We, therefore, encourage the government to keep to its commitment in this regards.”

-Citifmonline