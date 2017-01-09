Transition Team Presents Interim Report To Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The transition team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, has presented its interim report covering 24 sectors of the economy to President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.

This follows the swearing-in of the President on Saturday, January 7, 2017. Presenting the final report to the President, the Head of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) side of the team, Mr. Osafo Marfo, said “We are privileged to engage you in your first day of office.

I have with me the transition team and the heads of the various sectors of the economy to present the interim report of the transition team. On behalf of the transition team I have 24 sector reports, which covers all the sectors of the economy. And this is the interim report.

I want to hand over the number one on the list, symbolic of the rest which is the economy; finance…On behalf of the transition team and on behalf of the sector leaders, your excellency may I please hand over to you.”

NDC members fail to show up

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not unhappy that only his side of the transition team, did the representation.

“First of all, thank you very much indeed because this is my first day here, the sooner I get briefed on the important matters that confront the government the better.

But the transition team by my understanding consists of two groups, both us and members of the former government; but the faces I see here are all faces of the New Patriotic Party people.

I don’t understand because my understanding is that the transition teams incorporate two groups,” the President complained.

Former President Mahama inaugurated the transition team on December 11, 2016, to facilitate the change of government after the Electoral Commission declared Nana Addo as winner of the keenly contested general election on December 7, 2016.

The team is to officially complete its work on the 3rd of February 2017, and will present its final report around the 10th of February.

Mr. Osafo Marfo explained that, the team is “still on the work because there are few matters to be sorted out.”

–Citifmonline