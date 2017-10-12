Trans-Sas Trading Assists Little Joel

Samuel Larbi receiving the donation from a staff of DAILY GUIDE

Trans-SAS Trading & Manufacturing Company Limited has donated money to DAILY GUIDE in response to a publication carried by the paper to solicit support for seven-year-old Joel Larbi, who is suffering from an aggressive tumour.

The Marketing Personnel at Trans-SAS, Evisson Larbi Ofori, who presented the money, stated that the company was touched by the story and decided to respond to the appeal.

Samuel Larbi, Joel’s father, who received the donation, expressed his gratitude to Trans-SAS Manufacturing Limited for their support.

Explaining the seriousness of Joel’s condition to this reporter, Mr Larbi stated that the tumour which doctors have diagnosed as aggressive has grown covering the neck and into the mouth of little Joel, making it very difficult for him to feed through his mouth.

“They feed him through his nose, this is the fifth operation we will be doing on him since he was three years old. We have spent all we have on him and now we need the support of Ghanaians to enable him go through this surgery,” he narrated.

Mr Larbi mentioned that doctors at the Ear, Nose and Throat Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have scheduled to take little Joel through surgery by the end of the month, but his parents need to raise GH¢10,000 for the surgery cost.

Public-spirited people who want to donate can call DAILY GUIDE office on 0302229576 or 0243125978.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri