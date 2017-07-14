Tramadol Dose Kills Man In K’si

The deceased

An unidentified man believed to be in his 30s has been found dead at Adehyeman Area, a business hub in Kumasi.

He reportedly took some dosage of Tramadol tablets, a known narcotic drug, which is said to be effective for the cure of pains in humans.

Blood was seen oozing from his nose and mouth minutes after he had taken the substance in public on Monday.

After swallowing the drug, the man slowly fell on the ground and he never recovered. He was later found dead by the people around.

The United States Food and Drug Administration recently said it is tightening restrictions on the use of Tramadol and other medicines owing to their dire consequences.

The agency says the opioid medications carry “serious risks” for children under the age of 12, including slowed or difficult breathing and possibly even death. The FDA is also recommending against the use of codeine and Tramadol by breastfeeding mothers due to possible harm to their infants.

Codeine is approved to treat mild pain and cough, while Tramadol is used to treat moderate pain.

The police were informed about the tragedy and they have since taken the lifeless body to the morgue for preservation.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that they saw the man lurking around the Adehyeman Area on Monday.

The man displayed slight signs that he was unwell, and he was seen taking some dosage of Tramadol tablets, sources revealed.

He then fell on the ground after taking the substance. Later on, blood was seen oozing from his mouth and nose.

People who then sensed danger approached the man to check what was wrong with him, but he had passed on already.

Stunned people at the scene, including drivers and hawkers, mentioned that they don’t know the man’s identity since they have not seen the man in the area before.

Tramadol is a banned substance, which, according to medical experts, can have damning effects on its users.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi