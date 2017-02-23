Train Kills Man At Kojokrom

The dismembered body of the deceased

A man believed to be in his 50s was crushed to death and his body dismembered by a moving train in the evening of Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

The victim’s entire body was totally run over and dismembered by the train on the railway line at a spot near the newly constructed Railway Terminal at Kojokrom, near Sekondi, in the Western Region.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the deceased was among a group of persons suspected to be drunkards and smokers of marijuana (wee) who normally gather around the newly constructed Terminal at night purportedly for their nefarious activities.

The eyewitnesses indicated that the train driver spotted the victim and the other colleagues from afar and consistently sounded the horn even to the dismay of the passers-by.

The victim, according to the eyewitnesses, lost his balance and fell right in front of the train, in an attempt to run away and was crushed in the process.

“Luck eluded the man when he could not run to safety as the train, which was carrying manganese from Takoradi to Nsuta, knocked him down and mutilated his body at about 10:30pm on Tuesday,” one eyewitness stated.

The incident attracted hordes of residents, commuters and passers-by resulting in a gridlock.

Personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service were quickly called to the scene to help convey the dismembered body to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The deceased was later identified only as Kweku, who was living with wife and children at Essikado.

A relative who rushed to the scene soon after the incident reportedly collapsed upon seeing the mutilated body of Kweku.

It would be recalled that a similar accident occurred on a different portion of the same railway line some few years ago.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi