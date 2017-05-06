Traditional Council Condemns Stool Father

The Dorfor Traditional Council in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region has condemned the paramount stool father of the area, Godson Kwaku Amekah, for attempting to usurp the powers of the acting paramount chief, Togbe Adela Titriku Anaze XII.

According to the council, there is no customary law at Dorfor which stipulates that the paramount stool father becomes the regent on the demise, incapacitation or abdication of the substantive paramount chief.

The stool father at a press conference a week ago – April 26, 2017 – directed Togbe Adela Titriku Anaze XII to step down immediately and within 14 days hand over all paramount stool properties and documents in his custody until a new substantive paramount chief is installed.

In a press statement signed by 21 divisional chiefs and queen mothers of the area – led by the regent, Togbe Ananze XII – the council contended that the stool father has no customary, traditional or legal right to challenge the legitimacy of the acting paramount chief.

The statement, issued at Juapong last Wednesday, maintained that the regent is customarily recognised as the chief of the area until a new substantive chief is installed.

The statement pointed out that the stool father’s directive was borne out of utter malice and mischief

The traditional council has given Mr. Godson Kwaku Ameka a 7-day ultimatum to render an unqualified apology to Togbe Ananze XII and also retract his call for him (Togbe) to step down and hand over all stool properties and documents in his custody.

Gibril Abdul Razak, Juapong (gbabdulrazak@gmail.com)