Trader Fined GH¢1,200 For Causing Harm

A trader was yesterday sentenced to a fine of GH¢1,200 by an Accra Circuit Court for causing harm to one Agya Baah or in default spend six months in prison.

The court, presided over by Marian Affoh, has also ordered Hasha to pay GH¢2,000 as compensation to the victim and sign a bond to be of good behavior or in default serve six months in jail.

Hasha was arraigned before court after she used a kettle to hit the forehead of Baah when he went to her residence to collect money he had given to her for safe keeping.

She admitted the offence of causing harm and was convicted on her own plea of guilty simplicita.

Prosecuting, Inspector E.O. Adjei said the accused and the convict are both traders and live at Russia, Dansoman.

She said in February last year, Baah gave GH¢24,000 to Hasha for safe keeping.

Five months later, Baah went for GH¢18,000 and in November 2016, Baah went back to the convict for the remaining GH¢6,000.

Inspector Adjei stated that Hasha pleaded with Baah to give him sometime to pay because she had used the money to settle her mother’s medical bills.

The prosecutor said this did not go down well with Baah who quarreled with the convict.

The court further heard that on January 3 this year, the husband of Hasha invited Baah on phone to come for his money.

At 7 am the next day, Baah went to the convict’s house to collect his money as directed by Hasha’s husband.

According to Inspector Adjei, Hasha’s husband paid the money but when Baah was counting it the convict emerged from nowhere and assaulted Baah with a kettle.

The complainant sustained injuries on his forehead.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson