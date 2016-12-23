Trade Fair Gas Explosion: Nana Addo Saddened By Explosion

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lamented over the devastating effects of the gas explosion that rocked Labadi in the Greater Accra region on Thursday evening which left five people dead and 12 others severely injured.

Five persons were burnt to death while dozens sustained various degrees of injury from a gas explosion at the Louis Gas Station behind the Accra International Trade Fair Centre at Labadi. It is not clear what triggered the explosion which occurred at about 5:50pm Thursday, and took about two hours for fire fighters to bring the raging inferno under control.

Moments after Thursday’s explosion, Nana Akufo-Addo took to Facebook to express his condolences to the families of the bereaved, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He said the latest explosion has brought to the fore the need to relook at where gas filling stations should sited, as well as ensure the enforcement and adherence to safety regulations.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, underscored the need to take a second look at the citing of gas filling stations across the country in the wake of Thursday’s gas explosion.

“It is about time we take a second look at the citing of gas stations in our country, and ensure the strict enforcement of, and adherence to safety regulations, so as to forestall the occurrence of any more of such avoidable incidents,” he stated.

-Adomonline