Tourism Ministry Automates Fee Collection @ Castles

Catherine Afeku, Tourism Minister

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MoTAC) has mounted a state-of-the-art digitised fees collection, administration and monitoring machines at the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles.

The move would help block revenue loopholes to effectively reduce manipulation and diversion of funds that went into private pockets.

The Hubtel technology is Ghana’s first integrated payment platform and it accepts payment from mobile money wallets, cash GH-link card, visa and other bank cards.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Hubtel machines at separate forums at the Cape Coast and Elmina castles, Catherine Abelema Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the service would be replicated in the Volta, Western and Greater Accra Regions.

She explained that the initiative forms part of a grand strategy to revamp the tourism sector with unrivalled customer service to compete globally and make Ghana the preferred tourism destination.

Mrs Afeku reiterated government’s commitment to invest in the tourism sector to give it a new phase-lift in order to reposition the country’s tourism brand in the global market and make Ghana a preferred tourist destination in Africa.

“The government is committed to using tourism as an instrument for the full realisation of the potential of the country’s culture and creative arts, and international markets encouraged by the enabling environment which was conducive for the growth of the sector,” she added.

Touching on security, Mrs Afeku disclosed that a body scanner and CCTV cameras would be installed at the main entrance gates and vantage locations to detect offensive objects on a person’s body to guarantee visitors’ safety.

To further improve customer services, the minister announced moves by the Museums & Monument Board (MMB) for staff to wear distinctive uniforms for easy identification and create a positive impression on the customer to contribute to projecting the corporate image.

She stated that officials of the board would be trained on the use of the machines with support from MTN and would receive capacity-building training on varied managerial and customer service topics to inspire and encourage them to give off their best.