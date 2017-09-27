Tourism Minister Welcomes Tourism Ambassadors

Catherine Afeku

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, has welcomed 30 ambassadors at a cocktail event to spearhead the ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana Campaign’.

The campaign concept draws on re-orienting Ghanaians on a new sense of national pride in its heritage, culture and way of life.

The ambassadors who cut cross several creative arts sectors, including musicians, actors, radio presenters, disc jockeys (DJ) and bloggers, are to promote tourism growth domestically and internationally (America, Europe, Asia and others) for Ghana to boost economic growth.

Madam Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, stated that the aim of the tourism ambassador programme is to partner key influencers to help drive tourism growth (domestic and international) for Ghana.

She said the programme is to enhance, develop and deliver destination management objectives and potentially help position Ghana as a tourist destination of choice.

Madam Afeku added that the ambassadors would, therefore, use their personalities and expertise to sell Ghana’s tourism potential to the world.

The ambassadors include SP Kofi Sarpong, D-Black, Nana Ampadu, Okyeame Kwame, Fancy Gadam, Agya Koo, Lucky Mensah, Abeiku Santana Aggrey and Sena Dagadu.