Tourism Minister Visits Kintampo Water Falls

Catherine Abelema Afeku

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku, has paid a familiarization visit to the Kintampo Water Falls to inspect the ongoing renovation of the falls.

The visit, which forms part of activities lined up for the upcoming World Tourism Day celebration, was also to introduce the newly appointed tourism ambassadors to the chiefs of the Kintampo area.

She said in March, this year, there was an accident at the falls, which left many injured while some lost their lives, adding that government took it upon itself to renovate the site and make it more attractive to tourists.

Mrs Afeku expressed satisfaction at the level of work done so far by the contractors, as well as the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, who were assigned by government to renovate the falls.

She expressed optimism that the work would be completed at the expected date so that business would bounce back to generate revenue to develop the domestic tourism.

The Sector Minister urged the chiefs and people to continue to support the ministry, so that after opening the site, it would be maintained properly to prevent such future occurrences.

Nana Effah Guakro IV, Kyeremanankomahene, also expressed his appreciation to government for the support so far since the accident happened, saying the falls over the years has never gone through any form of renovation and this is going to be a major facelift of the falls.

He assured the minister that the falls would be maintained properly to achieve the purpose for which it was renovated.

Captain Simon Adonara, leader of the 48 Engineers Regiment, said the teams were sent there to see to the construction of an additional stairway, changing room, infirmary and the entrance, among others, and was hopeful they would meet the stipulated deadline.