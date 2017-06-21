Tourism Minister Tours Western Region

Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts, Catherine Afeku, has begun a four-day working visit to the various tourism sites in the Western Region.

The visit forms part of the ministry’s activities put in place to access the status of the various tourism sites in the country.

The minister will examine the status of tourist attractions in the region and also hold meeting with stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sectors to discuss marketing and promotional strategies that will drive tourists to the region.

The visit will take the minister to some of the tourist attraction sites in Takoradi, Axim beaches, Nkroful, the birth place of the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president, and other tourist attraction sites in the region.

The tourism minister is being accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Company, Kojo Antwi, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts, Nana Oduro Kwarteng.

Others are Projects Director at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts, Dr Joel Sonne, Socrates Safo, Director at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), and the CEO of Kaya Tours, Abeiku Aggrey Santana.

Abeiku Aggrey Santana indicated that the promotion of the country’s tourism sector would not only benefit the country financially, but jobs could be widely created for the average youth, in a bit to clamp down the current unemployment rate bedeviling the country.

He added that the repositioning of the tourism and hospitality industry through adequate investment and good services could help the country to earn millions of Ghana cedis just like Dubai is earning from the industry.

By George Clifford Owusu