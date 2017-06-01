Tourism Minister Meets Movie Stakeholders In Kumasi

Catherine A. Afeku

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Catherine A. Afeku, last Saturday held a meeting with actors and actresses at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi to discuss problems facing the movie industry in the country.

Madam Afeku, addressing the gathering, promised that she will dialogue with stakeholders to find common grounds to promote local movies on the private TV stations.

She reiterated the challenge of censorship which goes contrary to the government’s policy of unfettered media freedom.

Nevertheless, the minister hinted the possibility of supporting the private sector to secure a TV licence solely dedicated to showing Ghanaian movies, thereby, boosting promotion and offering competition to the telenovelas.

She also affirmed her ministry’s commitment to complete the regional theatre in order to support the industry in the Ashanti Region.

Madam Afeku further assured members that her ministry would ensure that any decision taken would premiere on their concerns raised and in the best interest of the industry.

Mark Okraku Mante, Agya Koo, Augustine Abbey (Idikoko), Salinko, Matilda Asare, Michael Afrane and others were present at the meeting.

They applauded the ministry for its timely intervention and promised to work hand in hand to project the image of Kumawood in the eyes of Ghanaians.