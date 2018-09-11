Tourism Minister Calls On Axim Chiefs

Catherine Afeku

Minister of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Catherine Abelema Afeku, has paid a courtesy call on some chiefs in the Axim Traditional Area.

The visit was to show an appreciation to the chiefs in the Axim Traditional Area for their overwhelming support in partnering the ministry to celebrate the 2018 Kundum Festival.

A statement issued and copied to the media in Accra last Friday emphasized that the celebration of festivals in the country form part of the ministry’s mandate to promote cultural heritage and the traditional norms.

The minister, who also doubles as the MP for the Evalue Jomoro/Gwira Constituency, indicated that the Western Region is endowed with rich tourism attraction and affirmed the ministry’s commitment to improve on the tourism infrastructure in order to boost the tourism potentials of the region.

Mrs. Afeku added that it would help to improve on the socio-cultural and economic improvement of the people in the region and hinted that plans are also far advanced to give a facelift to the Saint Anthonio Fort in Axim, which is geared towards attracting tourists into the area.

According to the statement, the chiefs on separate occasions expressed their gratitude to the minister for her strides in trying to boost tourism for the betterment of residents in the region.