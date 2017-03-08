Tourism Authority Unveils Tourist Attraction Plan

Catherine Afeku, Tourism Minister

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to increase the tourist attraction of the Bosomtwe Lake, the largest natural fresh water body in the West African sub-region.

This involves the construction of a walkway, zip-line for cable cars and a bicycle trail.

Peter Achampong, Acting Ashanti Regional Manager of GTA, said there was also going to be a redevelopment of the Busia’s Lodge, a strategic site with an airstrip, left abandoned since the overthrow of the late prime minister’s government in military coup in 1972.

He indicated that this would be done in partnership with the Bosomtwe and Bosome-Freho District Assemblies and some identified investors, including M&J Travel and Tours.

He was speaking after a tour of the lake – a designated United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) heritage site.

Mr Achampong said they are determined to ensure substantial rise in tourist arrivals to generate more revenue and create job opportunities for the people. The youth in the area would be trained as tour guides.

Lake Bosomtwe, one of the natural wonders of the world, is 10.5 kilometres in diameter and provides livelihood for a combined population of about 70,000 in 30 communities.