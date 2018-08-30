Toure Returns To Olympiakos

Yaya Toure

Former Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure is closing on a move to Olympiakos, sources close to the Greek club have told ESPN FC.

Toure, 35, is a free agent after leaving City at the end of his contract and looks set to return to Olympiakos, where he played in 2005-06 before moving to Monaco.

Olympiakos are looking to win back the Greek title from AEK Athens after finishing third last term and see Toure’s experience and profile as key qualities.

The club are currently in England as they prepare for the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Burnley, which they lead 3-1, on Thursday.

Earlier, Toure’s agent, Dimitry Seluk claimed the midfielder had passed a medical in London on Tuesday, leading to speculation that he was about to sign for a club in the English capital.

Toure won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup in 315 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 79 goals for the club after joining from Barcelona in 2010.