Toure Overtakes Gyan

Ahmed Toure

Bechem United forward Ahmed Toure has assumed the driving seat of the Ghana Premier League top scorers chat.

The former Asante Kotoko man recorded a hat-trick on Saturday against relegation- threatened Bolga All Stars in Bechem .

His brilliance in the 4-0 trouncing takes his tally to 12; dislodging Ebusua Dwarfs’ Nicholas Gyan with a goal difference.

Toure recorded a brace in the first half and crowned his stellar performance with an injury time goal.

The Ivorian import ahead of the game was three goal shy of Gyan, and had expressed the desire to finish the league as the top scorer.

“It’s a great feeling, l am hoping to score more to realize my dream as the competition’s top scorer, “Toure said after the game.

In the 2011/12 season, Toure, then featuring for Kotoko emerged as the league’s top scorer.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Bechem 4, Bolga 0

Chelsea 2 WAFA 1

Aduana 2 Dwarfs 0

Oly 0, Medeama 3

Ashgold 1, Sjarks 2

All Stars 2, Liberty 1

Youth 3 Allies 1

Kotoko-Hearts (PP)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum