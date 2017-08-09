Touching God’s Heart Concert ’17 To Be Held At National Theatre August 13

Rev. Denzel Agyeman Prempeh

Touching God’s Heart is a flagship event of Heartbeat Music Worldwide.

Led by Denzel Agyeman Prempeh a Pastor and Gospel Recording artist.

TGH ’17- Deeper Touch

The music ministry has since 2011 held numerous Christian Worship concerts to commemorate and bring people together in worship as it seeks to touch the Father’s heart,even deeper as is the theme for the 2017 edition of the worship concert.

A highlight of the event’s themes in retrospect has since revealed the great desire and vision of the music ministry to touch and affect lives in the name of the Lord through their music.

Ushering people into the throne of grace through its music and speaking of the salvation of Christ to the lost through has been its prime focus.

This year’s event is themed “A Deeper Touch, Give Us Relationship” and it is held in support of families with Cerebral Palsy and concomitantly celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Motherland.

Touching God’s Heart 2017 is slated for 13th August at the National Theatre,Accra, Ghana and ministering are Denzel Agyeman-Prempeh, Kofi Dua Anto(KODA), Joe Beecham, Samuel Nelson, Gilbert Ossei Hyeamann and the

Ghana’s popular gospel legend, Yaw Sarpong & the Asomafo.

Tickets go for Ghs20 and there even more surprises for those who follow @denzelhbm on instagram.

Call the nearest ticket agent on the ticket agents list and have your tickets delivered right to you without hassle.Tickets will also be available at the gate.

To read more about HeartBeatMusic and it’s subsidiary ministries including Cross Choir; and events such as JUWA and ROTAB, log on to www.theheartbeatmusic.com for more details.

Grab your tickets and come prayed up into Touching God’s Heart 2017.

See you there!