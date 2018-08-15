Tottenham Begs Fans

Tottenham Hotspur have apologised to supporters and offered credits to season ticket-holders following the postponement of the opening of their new stadium amid safety system concerns.

On Monday, Spurs announced that their first two games at the new venue, against Liverpool on Sept. 15 and Cardiff on Oct. 6, had been switched to Wembley, where they played home games last season.

Spurs are yet to confirm where they will play the home match against Manchester City on Oct. 28, and will speak to UEFA before disclosing plans for Champions League group matches.

“Yesterday the club received a report from Mace which highlighted the extent of the issues with critical safety systems. As a result, a decision was taken at a board meeting to defer the opening of the stadium and to move two further games to Wembley,” a Spurs statement said.

“Delays are common, certainly for builds of this size and complexity. However, we are hugely frustrated that this has occurred with these systems at such a late stage.

“Whilst we would have been able to mitigate other areas, we simply cannot compromise safety. This decision was unavoidable.

“We should like to apologise to supporters for this delay. We are acutely aware of the disappointment this may cause supporters and shall now look to ensure that we minimise any inconvenience.

“As two further matches of the new season will be played at Wembley, all those who have purchased season tickets at the new stadium will be credited 1/19th of the price you have paid for your 2018-19 season ticket for each fixture concerned.”