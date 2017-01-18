Total Ghana Launches AFCON 2017

Total Ghana MD kicks ball to launch Total AFCON 2017

TOTAL PETROLEUM Ghana Limited, official title sponsor of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has launched its nationwide activities to kick off the game at its head office in Accra.

Managing Director, Olivier Van-Parys explained the importance of Football to Total Ghana given its eight years partnership with the Confederation of African Football on July 21, 2017 to support all CAF Competitions.

He stated that “this partnership was birthed from their recognition and passion for football as it is a key sport that fosters unity and development on the continent and unite both young and old in spite of cultures and societal backgrounds.’”

Total registered its presence in Africa about 80 years ago and as the number one oil and gas company on the continent, has contributed significantly to economic and social growth and the creation of several jobs through its activities in exploration, distribution, refinery and new energies.

Sales and Marketing Manager, Abdul-Rahim Siddique, said as a proud sponsor of Total AFCON, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited was organizing two interesting activities at its service stations nationwide to create excitement and give those who are unable to join the fun in Gabon much more than observing the football match from their homes.

The first activation which is the ‘Total AFCON Instant Win’ allows all vehicle users who purchase a minimum of GH¢ 50 worth of fuel by cash with the Total card and motor bikers who purchase a minimum of GH¢ 20 to receive a scratch card with a prize which will be given instantly. These prizes are AFCON branded souvenirs such as caps, T-shirts, footballs, key rings and branded towels among others

From The Sports Desk