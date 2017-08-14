TOR Directed To Work Weekends

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye

Minister for Fishery & Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, has stated that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) will work on weekends to ensure the provision of adequate premix fuel for fishermen in the country get premix for fishing.

The provision of the fuel, she said, would help increase the commodity to fisher folks in the coastal areas in order to make their business successful and improve their living conditions in the area.

Mrs Quaye made this known during a durbar of chiefs and people of Ekumfi in the Central Region during the second working day tour to region.

“You can attest to the fact that there has been over abundance of premix since the beginning of the year but in this peak season, there is a shortfall. The president has instructed the Tema Oil Refinery to work on weekends so that you can all have access to the premix fuel,” she mentioned.

The minister appealed to fishermen in the coastal areas to stop using illegal way of fishing because of its negative impacts on the fishing industry.

Mrs Afoley Quaye also assured the people of the government’s commitment to improve the fishing industry, which, she explained, was nearly collapsed by the previous government of the country.

She hinted that government would introduce ‘Ahotor’ ovens to all fishmongers in the coastal areas across the country, which would help to improve their method of smoking fish.

The minister called on the people of Ekumfi and the country in general to support the Nana Addo-led government to improve the living standards of the citizenry.

