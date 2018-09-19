Top Stars To Thrill Fans @ BF SUMA concert

Tiwa Savage

There will be performances from some of the best Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of BF SUMA’s operations in Africa.

A statement from the organisers disclosed that artistes billed to perform at the show dubbed ‘BF SUMA Ghana Connect 18’ are Kuami Eugene, MzVee, KiDi, Wendy Shay, La Meme Gang, Dope Nation, as well as Nigerian stars like Olamide and Tiwa Savage.

Launched on Friday, September 14, the concert, which is on the theme: ‘Connecting Music with Ten Years of Experience in Wellness across Africa’, is being organised in partnership with Empire Ghana to entertain Ghanaian music fans and the promote company’s products known to the Ghanaian public.

BF SUMA is the flagship brand of the Bright Future Group, a pharmaceutical manufacturer in Hong Kong and has branches across Africa, including Ghana, where it is just a year old.

Speaking at the launch, Country Manager for BF SUMA, Louis Shi, said his outfit aims at providing Ghanaians with the best of health products and food supplements.

“We have been in Ghana for a year now but we want to create more awareness on our products,” he said.

A representative from Empire Entertainment, Crystal Banda, said their outfit came on board because they believe in supporting a worthy cause.

“Empire Entertainment is behind the ‘Back In the Day Concert’, ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ and we are going to do a great job with the main concert for BF SUMA,” she added.

Some of the Ghanaian artistes on the bill such as Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay and her manager, Bullet, were at the launch.