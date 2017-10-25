Top Stars Storm Vienna City For Larry @ 10 Bash

Lawrence Anitor

Lawrence Anitor, known in the showbiz scene as Larry, a celebrated event organiser and the Kumasi manager of Vienna City, has chalked 10 years in the entertainment industry.

To make the occasion grand, a series of programmes have been outlined to hit Vienna City in Kumasi, which is dubbed ‘The Exclusive Coded Party 2017’.

The three-day event which will start on Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29 will attract top music stars and celebrities in the country such as Bola Ray, Samini and Okyeame Kwame.

The decade of excellence anniversary celebration also coincides with Larry’s birthday, which fell on October 20. The memorable occasion will be ushered in with Champagne Friday (All Black Party) on October 27.

There will be another mega bash on Saturday, October 28 dubbed ‘All White Party’, and the three-day event will be climaxed with ‘Shisha Party’ special edition on Sunday.

Some of the guest artistes and celebrities expected at the merry-making event are Tinny, Jupitar, D Black, Yaa Pono, NT4, Cabum, Trigmatic, Flowking Stone, Tic Tac and Chris Waddle.

Eazzy, Lousika, BB Daboy Wanda, Nana Ama Mac Brown, Selorm Galley, Elikem, DKB, Kofi Asamoah, Dr Pounds, Sammy Forson, Andy Dosty and many more music stars.

The guest DJs for the event are DJ Rampage, DJ K Crakk, DJ Justice and DJ Mynor. The MCs Lyrical, Berima Seanbils and MC Jingles. Media partners include 4Syte TV, Hello FM and others.

Beverage sponsors for the event are Kasapreko Alomo Gold Bitters, Hennessy, Belaire GH and Ciroc GH. It is also being supported by Kosados Arena Hotel, Starbow Airlines and many more.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi