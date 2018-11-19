Top Stars Parade For Starr FM’s ‘S’ Concert

Stonebwoy

This year’s edition of the Starr FM’s ‘S’ Concert will come off on Friday, December 7 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Over 20 performing artistes have already signed up for the event which has been designed to celebrate Ghanaian music, organisers told BEATWAVES.

“This year’s event would be different and, of course, better than the previous years because we have laced the performance list with the known faces,” they added.

According to them, this year’s event will feature an incredible line-up of award winning hiplife, Afro-pop and dancehall artistes.

Some of the artistes billed to rock the stage are Stonebwoy, Victor AD from Nigeria, Fancy Gadam, Kwame Eugene, Kelvynbwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Maccasio, Wendy Shay, Kidi, Yaa Pono, Jupiter, Darko Vibes, Kelvin Boy, Edem, Ras Kuuku, Praye, Kwaadee and a host of others.

The organisers are yet to announce the headline artistes and the surprise guest artiste for the event by the end of November.

Currently, the ‘S-Concert’ is the most talked-about music event in the country and the pre-event euphoria is visible across the capital city and its environs.

DJs on the turntable will be DJ Nii Ayi Tagoe, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Perfekt, DJ Mono, among others.

This year’s ‘S’ Concert is sponsored by Storm Energy Drink and Accra City Hotel.

It is supported by Live FM, Kasapa FM, GHOne TV, Agoo TV, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM, Empire FM and Daily Heritage Newspaper.

By George Clifford Owusu