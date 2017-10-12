Top Stars For Becca @ 10 Musical Concert

Becca

Three celebrated Nigerian artistes have been invited to perform at a musical concert dubbed ‘Becca @ 10’, which is being organised to celebrate Becca’s 10 years in the Ghanaian music industry.

The Nigerian icons billed to perform at the event include M.I with his string of hits like ‘Bullion Van’, ‘Everything I See’ and a host of others.

Also coming in from Nigeria will be the new sensational and the enigmatic Ice Prince, with hit song ‘Oleku’.

Afro-pop star Mr Eazi will also be making his appearance, and he will be expected to thrill his numerous fans with songs like ‘Dance For Me’, ‘Hollup’, among others.

The event which will take place on October 21 at the National Theatre will also witness performances from Ghanaian musicians such as Kwabena Kwabena, M.anifest, Trigmatic, VVIP, Akwaboah, Kwami Eugene, MzVee, Kidi, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Stonebwoy and Obibini.

There will also be other surprise performers on the night to complete the excitement.

The ‘Becca @ 10’ musical concert, according the organisers, will bring together music lovers, particularly Becca fans all over the country, to celebrate her achievements in the music industry and also showcase classic performances from leading Ghanaian and Nigeria artistes.

The headline artiste for the event, Becca, has promised to make the night a dazzling one with her hit songs and stagecraft.

Known for her smooth stagecraft, ability to pull and control crowd, Becca will be performing songs like ‘Forever’, ‘Africa Woman’, ‘Push’, ‘Hwɛ’, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu