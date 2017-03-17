Top Highlife Musicians for MOGO 2017

A.B Crentsil

Come March 25, patrons of Ghanaian highlife music will witness another historic musical concert dubbed ‘Music of Ghanaian Origin’ (MOGO) at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The MOGO concert which is being organised by Citi FM has been running for over a decade. It is a highly-anticipated highlife music festival which has served as a source of entertainment for many highlife fanatics.

This year’s event which is expected to be the biggest will witness live performances from highlife legends like Nana Ampadu, Paapa Yankson, A.B. Crentsil, Amandzeba, Kwabena Kwabena, Okyeame Kwame, Adane Best and a host of other celebrated highlife musicians. They will rock the evening with great hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

This year’s edition of the annual event which seeks to promote Ghana’s indigenous music forms, especially highlife, is being organised to celebrate 60 years of authentic Ghanaian music.

According to the organisers, the highlife legends billed to perform at the event have all promised to perform back-to-back of their various hit songs to bring back those fond memories of yesteryears.

As the countdown begins for the spectacular show, all eyes are on Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B Crentsil, Paapa Yankson and Amandzeba.

Over the past three decades, the four who have delivered some of the best songs in Ghana and have kept highlife and its derivative music forms alight, are sure to perform some of their hit songs, as well as some of their timeless highlife songs that Ghana has grown to love.

The 2017 MOGO dinner dance is sponsored by GCB Bank Limited and Freight Consult, and is powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

By George Clifford Owusu