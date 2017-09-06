Top Actors Start ‘Save Movie Industry Campaign’

From left: Yvonne Nelson, Kafui Danku, Luckie Lawson

A group of top Ghanaian actors made up of Yvonne Nelson, Luckie Lawson, Kafui Danku, Prince David Osei, Kweku Elliot and a host of others have started a campaign to get the government to help revive the country’s movie industry, which they said is collapsing.

The group which is calling itself United Ghanaian Filmmakers started the campaign on social media on Monday morning with the hashtag #SaveTheGHMovieIndustrycampaign.

The preliminary stage of the campaign is gathering as many signatures as possible to petition government on the current poor state of the movie industry and how government can help make the movie industry vibrant.

Yvonne Nelson, the producer of ‘Heels & Sneakers’, who first posted about the campaign, is calling on all who have any stake or interest in the movie industry to be part of the positive movement to make Ghanaian movies active and relevant again.

“Hello everyone, this is a call in the right direction, with unity and team work, the dream will always come true. For God and country, I humbly ask all stakeholders in the Ghana movie industry, actors, (upcoming actors), crew members, avid Ghanaian movie watchers, etc. to help us present our petition to the government of our beautiful country Ghana, this is for us, this is for our failing movie industry. Kindly locate a petition form at these various locations and pen down a few details. All we need are signatures to express the passion we all have for the industry and how far we’ll go to bring it back to life. ABC-Pictures (050 411 1200) Spintex, YN Productions (0240595959) East Legon, 7th Art Productions (0262314645) East Legon, Naadie (026 795 6233) Legon campus, Belinda (024 551 0044) West Legon #SaveTheGHMovieIndustry”

“We need all the supports we can get, by just getting industry people know about it, so they can sign. We need as many signatures as possible.”

For a long time, stakeholders of the movie industry have been calling for government’s interventions to help put structures in place. But there hasn’t been clear support.