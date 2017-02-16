Tongo Rana Wins Council Of State Election In Upper East

Hon. Robert Nachinab Doameng Mosoro aka Tongo Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang

After a long hold-up due to legal threat from the Nabdam District, delegates in the Council of State Election in the Upper East Region voted 63 year old former Legislator for the Talensi Constituency as the Councilbif State member representing the Upper East Region.

Hon. Robert Nachinab Doameng Mosoro, also known as Tongo Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang, due to his position as the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, polled 11 votes out of 26 total votes cast.

He has promised to represent all areas of the region well and equally and will work hard to attract and lobby for development projects to the Upper East Region.

He commended the delegates for reposing confidence in him and assured that, he will make available his experience in time of delebration at the Presidency so as to ensure a speedy development of the country and the Upper East Region.

Seventy-Four year old Building Contractor, Philip Babachuweh and former Constituency Chairman New Patriotic Party in the Chiana-Paga Constituency, came second with 7 votes to the surprise of people who had come to witness the event.

Rt Rev. Dr. Jacob Kofi Ayeebo, Bishop of the Tamale Diocese of the Anglican Church polled 6 votes to place third. He was with the last Council of State which just got dissolved and would have been there for the third time if he had won.

Sixty year Appiah Moses Abaare, an Agriculturist, former District Chief Executive for the Bawku West District and the Chief of Binaba polled 2 votes to place fourth and Francis Apam, 70 year old Mechanical Engineer occupied the fifth position with no votes.

The election could not start as expected because an Assembly member from the Nabdam District Assembly had filed an application at the Bolgatanga High restraining the Electoral Commission from going ahead with the election.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Douglas Tohuto who was earlier selected together with James Tenga, as delegates for the Nabdam District, was later replaced after another meeting, which he described as an illegal meeting.

But for the decision of the two new delegates to step down to allow the “old” delegates; the Presiding Member, Douglas Tohuto and James Tenga to participate in the Council of State election the election in the Upper East Region wouldn’t have come on on Thursday February 16, 2017 . The election started after 4:00pm .

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga