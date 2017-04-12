Tom Strand Takes Over Olympics…Attram, Botchway As Deputies

Tom Strand putting-pen-to paper for the contract

Shareholders of Accra Great Olympics FC have formally appointed Swedish trainer Tom Marcos Christian Strand as the new head coach of the club and will be assisted by two coaches Godwin Attram and Stephen Botchway.

Strand’s appointment was part of a five-point rescue plan proposed by the Global Village Group, following the poor performance of the team in the ongoing GPL 2016/2017, which necessitated a meeting of the club’s shareholders where it received overwhelming votes of over eighty percent (80%).

The formal acceptance of the plan brings to the fore some very key and new directions expected to bring significant transformation to the team’s overall performance in the GPL:

Firstly, Swedish Coach Tom Strand has been confirmed with immediate effect, as the new head coach of Accra Great Olympics, and will be officially outdoored at the team’s camp, tomorrow.

Also, Godwin Attram has been offered the position of Assistant Coach alongside the existing Stephen Botchway to work under the Head Coach Strand.

A release by the shareholders indicated that “the talent screening campaign for the acquisition of top quality strikers and offensive midfielders has been fully activated and will see a massive and rigorous campaign both on TV and other media platforms to discover players from all over the country.”

“Sponsorship syndication with shopping giants, Melcom and other potential sponsors, to boost players’ winning bonuses and other motivational packages such as the introduction of the club bus will now be formally finalized. “

It added that “As a first step towards raising funds aimed at rescuing and solidifying the club’s finances, existing shareholders have set the leading example; thus, agreed in principle to relinquish 15-20% of their shares in honoring this course.”

“Ahead of the GPL second round, the special Fund Raising Gala Dinner Dance for the Club will come off this year and will bring together the “Club’s Old Guards”, executives and potential sponsors in a memorable occasion that is not only expected to revive the club’s finances, but also rekindle the “patriotic” spirit of every follower of Olympics.”

The club’s shareholders have therefore expressed gross thanks to the management team, players, supporters and called for unwavering support for the newly-appointed head coach.

From The Sports Desk