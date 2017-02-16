Togo Chief Visits Akufo-Addo

Togbe Agorkoli IV presenting a gift to President Akufo-Addo

The President of the National House of Chiefs of Togo and Paramount Chief of Notsie, Togbe Agorkoli IV, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 paid a historic visit to the seat of government, the first time a chief from Togo has paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic.

Togbe Agorkoli IV, who was accompanied by the President of Ghana’s House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, and nine other Paramount Chiefs from Togo and the Volta Region, revealed that his visit to President Akufo-Addo was to extend fraternal greetings from the people of Notsie, the ancestral home of Ewes, and the people of Togo to Ghanaians.

He disclosed that the decision by President Akufo-Addo to accept his request for a meeting was indicative of the respect Ghana’s President has for the institution of chieftaincy.

Togbe Agorkoli indicated that the responsibility of chiefs is to adhere to the vision of their respective Heads of State.

He admonished all Ghanaian traditional rulers to extend their full support and cooperation to the Akufo-Addo administration so that development, progress and prosperity can be extended to all parts of the country.

Togbe Agorkoli IV also used the opportunity to invite the President to the well-known festival of the people of Notsie on September 9, 2017.

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, on his part, indicated that Togbe Agorkoli visited President Akufo-Addo because he was inspired by your pledge and commitment to the Ghanaian people to be a ‘Father for all.”

He added that the boldness of vision already espoused by President Akufo-Addo is one which will ensure that all ethnic and religious groupings are united with the common goal of developing the country.

Addressing the delegation, President Akufo-Addo thanked Togbe Agorkoli for the visit and reciprocated the goodwill messages extended to him by the King of Notsie.

President Akufo-Addo gave assurance that he would advance the solid relationship between Ghana and Togo during his term in office, revealing that at the just-ended 28th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, he and His Excellency President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo agreed to meet on a regular basis to discuss issues pertaining to the advancement of the two countries.

The President further stressed that the relations existing between political and traditional rulers are essential for the wellbeing of the citizenry, and indicated that his government will do all within its power to ensure relations between these “vital bodies” remain cordial for the forward movement of the country.

“Unless something dramatic happens, I, together with Togbe Afede and the chiefs from the Volta Region, are going to be in Notsie for the celebration of the festival on September 9.”