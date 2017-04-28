Togbe Ananze Given 11-Days To Abdicate His Status

Zikpuitorga Godson Kwaku Amekah addressing the media

Elders and the stool father of the Dorfor Paramountcy in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have given an 11-day ultimatum to the chief of Podoe, Togbe Adela Titriku Ananze, to cease holding himself out as the paramount chief of Dorfor.

They also want him to hand over all stool properties and documents in his possession to the Traditional Council within 14 days or risk incurring their wrath.

Togbe Adela Titriku Ananze XII was appointed in 2007 to act when the Paramountcy of the Dorfor State became vacant following the demise of the then Paramount Chief, Torgbega Ribitim Komlaga II some 11 years ago.

Dorfor is one of the six Traditional Areas in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region. The Traditional Area has seven clans including Amanflu which has the sole responsibility of selecting and installing a suitable candidate to occupy the position of paramount chief and paramount queen for the Dorfor State.

By virtue of this role, the Clan also holds the position of a Stool Father who is selected from three gates viz Tsibu, Ananze and Tettey. Zikpuitorga Godson Kwaku Amekah.

At a news conference at Juapong, the elders, the stool father and the youth of Dorfor claimed Togbe Adela Titriku Ananze has since taking over the paramountcy failed to mobilize the people to come up with qualified candidate to be installed as the substantive paramount chief for the traditional area despite several appeals.

They also accused him of refusing to render accounts of monies collected on behalf of the Traditional Area, adding he has also adopted divisive style of leadership, which they believe is a recipe for chaos.

The Paramount Stool Father, Zikpuitorga Godson Kwaku Amekah who addressed news conference, urged Togbe Ananze to stop holding himself out at any forum or functions representing the Dorfor State as the Acting Paramount Chief.

He further leveled a number of allegations against the Togbe Adela Titriku Ananze XII including disrespect for customs and traditions of the people, his refusal to organize and attend any festival celebration of the people of Dorfor as well as making derogatory public statements about his religion amongst others.

Zikpuitorga Godson Kwaku Amekah cautioned the public not to continue dealing with him as the acting Paramount Chief of Dorfor.

-3news