Togbe Afede’s Comments On New Regions Shocking – Dan Botwe

Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Kweku Botwe, has expressed shock over some comments by Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs on the creation of new regions.

Togbe Afede XIV had said the ongoing processes towards the creation of new regions poses a threat to peace and unity.

Togbe Afede XIV said this when he addressed the General Meeting of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs at Ho.

Processes are currently underway for the creation of six additional regions in the country following a recommendation by a Commission of enquiry which handed its report to the president a few months ago.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, Mr. Botwe said although they welcome criticisms, comments that seek to cast aspersions on the work of the Commission are unfair and shocking, especially because the President of the National House of Chiefs has been engaged several times on the entire process.

“This is about a description that the work by the group of eminent people is shoddy. He might have different views on some of the decisions being taken but to describe the work as shoddy, we take strong exception to that.”

“These are people with their reputation at stake. It is the President who appointed them and if they have finished with their work and we allow people to describe their work as shoddy, then those of us who appointed them must come out and explain”, he said.

‘We’re not breaking any law in creating new regions’ – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo Addo had earlier mounted a spirited defence of his administration’s move to create new regions saying it does not violate the 1992 constitution.

“I would not be party to anything that attempts to subvert the constitution of Ghana. I fought all my life for constitutional rule in this country; and if I become president and I am the one undermining the constitution then I’m making a nonsense of myself. I wouldn’t do that. I don’t see this thing as having anything to do with ambitions, dislike or hostility, no. So Torgbui, through you and the senior chiefs that have come with you, I’m pleading with you, let the temperature on this matter come down,” he pleaded.

Group sues EC, AG over creation of new regions

A group calling itself Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa, dragged the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General to the Supreme Court over the yet-to-be-created six regions.

The group was seeking an injunction on the referendum process to be held in beneficiary communities.

Strategic Thinkers Network wants the Supreme Court to declare as null and void the Electoral Commission’s plan to limit the referendum to only registered voters in the yet to be created regions.

The group is also demanding a declaration that the impending limited voter registration exercise in the beneficiary areas “is arbitrary, whimsical and capricious, and violates Articles 45(a) and 296 of the 1992 Constitution and therefore unconstitutional.”

EC opens voters register for referendum

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has opened the voters register in areas earmarked for the upcoming referendum for the creation of new regions.

The exhibition is taking place in 47 districts in the four proposed areas, and will end on Wednesday October 31, 2018.

-Citifmonline