Todd Delaney, Joe Mettle for Harvest Praise

Joe Mettle

Celebrated American gospel singer Todd Delaney will be the headline artiste for this year’s ‘Harvest Praise 2017’ concert which will take place on Friday, April 14 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event which is being organised by Harvest Chapel International serves as a gospel musical platform for both local and international artistes to display elements of distinct modern harmonies and singing styles found in urban contemporary gospel.

It will feature seasoned and talented gospel music stars in the country who will showcase their powerful and alluring voices to the satisfaction of the audience.

The artistes who have invited to perform alongside Todd Delaney at the event include one of the reigning local gospel music icons, Joe Mettle, Ghana’s gospel rock choral group Harvest Gospel Choir, led by Yaw Antwi Dadzie, and a host of other award-winning gospel icons.

The chairperson of the planning committee of the event, Dr Gloria Folson, says what makes Harvest Praise an exceptional and enduring brand is its classic signature of a truly authentic worship experience.

Harvest Praise is the evangelistic tool of the Harvest International Ministries. For the past 18 years, the Harvest International Ministries has through Harvest Praise won over hundreds of souls across the length and breadth of the nation and used the platform to also project local and international talents in the arts industry.

Moses OK, Tagoe Sisters, Diana Hamilton, Danny Nettey, Andrae Crouch, Kurt Carr, Bob Fitts, Vinesong, Darwin Hobbs and a host of many prolific artistes have graced the Harvest Praise stage.

Harvest Praise 2017 will run the usual thrilling duo show 1:00pm afternoon and 6:00pm evening sessions. Adult tickets guarantee free kids tickets. Already, tickets are selling at GH¢45 for singles, GH¢80 for double, GH¢100 for triple at Batsonaana Total, Airport Shell, Sunny FM, Citi FM, Sweet Melodies FM and all Harvest Chapel branches in the country.

The programme is ably partnered by Ghana’s best SME bank award winner, Unibank and powered by Citi FM.

By George Clifford Owusu